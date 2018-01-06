Eskom relies on 'ridiculous' lawyer's report to wipe slate

It also bucked the utility's internal policies, said an Eskom insider this week.

"This senior counsel is willing to say - forgetting about the PFMA, the PPPF [Preferential Procurement Policy Framework] and the Companies Act - that it's OK to do business on a tacit arrangement. It's ridiculous," the source said.

The report also contradicts findings of three other reviews done for Eskom.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the decision to reinstate Govender was based on the report's finding that he had done nothing wrong. "The board, after considering the report, has decided to lift Mr Govender's suspension ... But if there are any aggrieved parties or individuals [who] have other information that the board may not have had at the time, they can bring it forward."

News of Govender's reprieve came at the same time as the return of former acting CEO Matshela Koko, who was cleared of charges of failing to declare a conflict of interest in deals totalling more than R1-billion that were awarded to a company in which his stepdaughter owned a stake.

Govender and two other employees had been suspended for their roles in Eskom paying advisory firm Trillian R500-million in fees without a contract or evidence of work.

Motimele was mandated by Eskom to review the findings of three interim reports, by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, G9 Consulting and Advisory, and Eskom's own assurance and forensic unit, which all delivered damning findings on the three Eskom officials.

He was also tasked to give an opinion on the letter of demand Eskom issued to McKinsey and Trillian for the return of R1.5-billion paid to them unlawfully.

Although no direct mention is made of Govender's suspension in his findings, Motimele said: "We are unable to arrive at the same conclusion as Bowman on the suspension of certain individuals."

Govender, who was project leader on the McKinsey contract, was suspended along with Edwin Mabelane and Charles Kalima after a forensic review by Bowman Gilfillan recommended this step pending further investigation. Phasiwe said the Eskom board would soon make an announcement regarding Kalima and Mabelane.