News

'Problematic' Patricia de Lille to defy DA leadership

Party set for bitter showdown with its Cape Town mayor

14 January 2018 - 00:02 By THABO MOKONEand APHIWE DEKLERK

Party set for bitter showdown with its Cape Town mayor

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ace 'wants to run ANC and Free State province' News
  2. Ruling tightens noose for Zuma News
  3. Cape Town gets its first bitter taste of water wars News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. ANC in secret talks on early Jacob Zuma exit News

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X