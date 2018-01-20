My triumph in spite of Trump
21 January 2018 - 00:00
I arrived in Washington DC on the eve of an election that seemed sure to culminate in the US's first female president. The polls looked promising and the prospect of another meaningful democratic victory bore a sense of endless possibility.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE