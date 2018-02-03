Martin Schäfer: a diplomat not immune to change
Germany ’s ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer says South Africa underestimates its place in the world and tends to forget that the world is watching it
Germany ’s ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, presented his credentials to President Jacob Zuma two weeks ago. He returns to Pretoria in a time of flux in the country and uncertainty in global relations. The former spokesman for the German foreign office says South Africa underestimates its place in the world and tends to forget that the world is watching it
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE