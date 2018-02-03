Martin Schäfer: a diplomat not immune to change

Germany ’s ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer says South Africa underestimates its place in the world and tends to forget that the world is watching it

Germany ’s ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, presented his credentials to President Jacob Zuma two weeks ago. He returns to Pretoria in a time of flux in the country and uncertainty in global relations. The former spokesman for the German foreign office says South Africa underestimates its place in the world and tends to forget that the world is watching it