Dlamini-Zuma denies she intends to resign from Parliament

18 February 2018 - 15:11 By Ranjeni Munusamy
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

Former ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied a Sunday Times report that she intends to resign as a member of Parliament.

In a statement released by her media agency Mandown Media, Dlamini-Zuma “vehemently denied” that she was fatigued.

The Sunday Times stands by the story. The information in the report comes from numerous sources in the ANC and government, with some of whom Dlamini-Zuma herself discussed her intention to quit as a legislator.

We are also aware that Dlamini-Zuma met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule to inform them of her intention to quit.

Members of the ANC caucus have also told us that she was planning to resign.

We further have it on good authority that Dlamini-Zuma had discussed the matter with close associates as recently as Friday, the day of the state of the nation address.

The Sunday Times sought official comment from Mandown Media. We were asked to submit questions in writing, which was done.

No response was received to our query.

