Fugitive Atul Gupta walks into SA consulate... and out
25 February 2018 - 00:01
While agencies in the security cluster bickered over the arrest of the Guptas, family strategist Atul Gupta - who scored R10-million from a R220-million farming project - calmly walked in and out of the South African embassy in Dubai.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE