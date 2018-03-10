DA brass not keen on 'ANC-style' deputy post
11 March 2018 - 00:01
Top DA leaders have rejected a proposal for the party's constitution to be changed to create the position of a deputy to Mmusi Maimane because they don't want "ANC problems".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.