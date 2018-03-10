Femicide: What turns a husband or lover into a killer?
SA's rate of what is known as 'intimate femicide' is five times the global average
11 March 2018 - 00:01
SA's rate of what is known as 'intimate femicide' is five times the global average
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.