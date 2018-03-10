Heated opinions over fire escape plan
11 March 2018 - 00:00
"When you throw people out, they're not like water. They don't all run in the same direction. Some go this way and some go that way, so today we find ourselves in conflict."
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.