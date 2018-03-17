After the fire: Derek Hanekom ready for his 'second act'

Imprisoned by apartheid’s securocrats, Hanekom's troubles really began when, as a cabinet minister he spoke out against the corrupt and divisive rule of former president Jacob Zuma. Now he's back in favour and setting out to prove that there are second acts in South African political lives

