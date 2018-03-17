Cyril warns defence force to watch what it hires after trips in 'dodgy' jets
18 March 2018 - 00:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confronted Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over his unhappiness about having to use private jets owned by a dodgy individual during recent official trips.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.