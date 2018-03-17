News

Zuma's defence gamble: Yes, I did it - for BEE

Former president to tell court he was following ANC dictate to help black business

18 March 2018 - 00:01 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY and QAANITAH HUNTER

Jacob Zuma's lawyers will argue that the former president had no intention to commit a crime when he and his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik met with French arms manufacturer Thales, and that he was simply following ANC policy to support black business.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How French arms dealer ‘kept Jacob Zuma in its pocket’ News
  2. Cyril 'rebukes' Supra for public tiff with Aaron over clinics News
  3. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  4. Mugabe plots comeback, leading united opposition News
  5. Is the senior bureaucrat at public enterprises a Gupta spy? News

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X