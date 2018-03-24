Blade rallies communists to state capture clean-up
25 March 2018 - 00:01
SACP boss Blade Nzimande yesterday called on his party members to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempts to "dismantle" the criminal state capture network.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.