News

'I'm ready to testify': Arms deal lawyer to tell all on Zuma

Sooklal says he saw French businessman hand over $25,000

25 March 2018 - 00:01 By KARYN MAUGHAN

Sooklal says he saw French businessman hand over $25,000

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. High-rolling Mugabe and wife Grace plead poverty News
  2. New Zambezi bridge to cut out Zimbabwe and cut down time News
  3. No country for kids: for too many, home is a hell News
  4. Couples use crowdfunding to pay for weddings News
  5. Meet Laingsburg's 'mayor by mistake': Coalition politics catapults ex-petrol ... News

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X