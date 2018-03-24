Poirot drawn into case of poisoned spy
25 March 2018 - 00:00
'In the absence of evidence, we definitely need Poirot in Salisbury!" tweeted the Russian embassy in London in response to allegations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of the former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
