Report reveals top secrets of SA's best state schools
Pupils at one of South Africa's top-performing schools report their teachers to the principal if they don't pitch up for class on time. The class captain records details of a teacher's absence or late-coming in a period register which is handed to the headmaster. However, instead of being furious with pupils for "ratting" them out, teachers at the quintile2 school welcome the accountability measure.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.