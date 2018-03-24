Solomon Linda's family lose sleep over KZN's memorial plan
25 March 2018 - 00:00
It took a decades-long battle for the family of Solomon Linda to get their fair share of earnings from one of the most catchy tunes of the previous century.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.