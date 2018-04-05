Oppenheimers' OR Tambo deal - Fireblade responds

Fireblade Aviation has confirmed that Nicky Oppenheimer, and his son Jonathan, had discussions with the African National Congress (ANC) on a private terminal the family wanted to open at OR Tambo International Airport in 2015.

These discussions culminated in a letter, as reported in the Sunday Times on Sunday April 1, in which ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs informed the family they would be granted approval by “the regulatory authority”.

Fireblade director Robbie Irons confirmed the letter in response to Sunday Times queries last Friday. Unfortunately, the response was not reflected in the story as it went into a spam folder.

The existence of the letter prompted several questions of what authority the ANC would have in what is clearly a government regulated issue, and why the Oppenheimer-owned business would need to consult them on the requirements thereof.

“The FBO (Fixed Base Operator) was (and is) the first of its kind in South Africa. This meant that ascertaining the requirements to be met and the approvals to be secured was an exploratory process,” Irons said in his response.