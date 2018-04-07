Two of Grace Mugabe's farms overrun by gold panners
08 April 2018 - 00:02
It is the unlikely scene for a stand-off. But gold panners in Mazowe are staying put on two farms, Smithfield and Manzou, owned by former first lady Grace Mugabe. The matter has since spilt into the courts, as Grace attempts to evict the gold panners from her property.
