Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and the 491 days in solitary confinement
08 April 2018 - 00:01
The most horrific part of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's incarceration were the 491 days she spent in solitary confinement behind the red brick walls of a historic prison at the corner of Wimbledon and Klawer streets in Salvokop, Pretoria.
