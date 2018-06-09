Rats feed on corpse in KZN hospital
10 June 2018 - 00:00
When Bonokuhle Khali died in Nkonjeni District Hospital in Zululand, nurses left his body in a dimly lit corner in the male ward where rats spent hours eating the flesh on his face.
