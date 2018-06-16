Accidental recording sinks development corporation executive
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Pamela Bosman tried to divert contracts worth millions to her romantic partner and didn't declare private business dealings with clients
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.