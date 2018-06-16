News

Accidental recording sinks development corporation executive

17 June 2018 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

Pamela Bosman tried to divert contracts worth millions to her romantic partner and didn't declare private business dealings with clients

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Want to commit a cash heist? R30,000 and a call to prison is all you'll need News
  2. Police test Durban father's gun after daughter dies in horror hijacking News
  3. Rats feed on corpse in KZN hospital News
  4. Residents take charge of town killed by graft News
  5. Bank set to seize Zimbabwe tycoon's mansion in South Africa News

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack

Related articles

  1. Former crime intelligence boss and three top cops in court for corruption South Africa
  2. Revealed: Why Supra Mahumapelo was removed as North West premier Politics
  3. Disgraced ex-Hawks boss's daughter to be prosecuted South Africa
  4. Hawks raid Bank of Baroda in corruption investigation Business
  5. Brian Molefe's R19bn Transnet 'lie' News
  6. Accidental recording sinks development corporation executive News
X