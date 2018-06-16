News

Tattoo of wife's name did not stop Jason Rohde from starting affair

Defence protests as psychiatrist's report is thrown out by judge

17 June 2018 - 00:01 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Defence protests as psychiatrist's report is thrown out by judge

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Want to commit a cash heist? R30,000 and a call to prison is all you'll need News
  2. Police test Durban father's gun after daughter dies in horror hijacking News
  3. Rats feed on corpse in KZN hospital News
  4. Residents take charge of town killed by graft News
  5. Bank set to seize Zimbabwe tycoon's mansion in South Africa News

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X