Gilead Sciences voices its support for SA’s future leaders
A Youth Month message from Gilead Sciences
In recognition of Youth Month, Gilead Sciences wishes South Africa’s future leaders continued opportunities that empower and support their growth.
The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrowNelson Mandela
We are honoured to sponsor the 2018 Healthcare category for the 200 Young South Africans list. We wish these amazing innovators the greatest success as they work hard to improve South Africa and the world.
For 30 years, Gilead has worked to develop innovative medicines that address areas of unmet medical need for people around the world.
Our portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs include treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, haematology and oncology – as well as inflammatory and respiratory diseases.
Every day we strive to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses.
In many countries, Gilead works with licensing partners to produce and sell high-quality, low-cost generic versions of our HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis medicines – with innovative models that work where the need is great.
This makes a real difference for millions of people, including more than 3-million South Africans benefiting from the work of Gilead and our partners.
And we’re just getting started.
Gilead is focused on more than medicines. We put a great deal of effort and investment in health systems strengthening. This involves a range of activities to develop workforce skills, infrastructure and more. We do this across the globe and are beginning in South Africa.
This article was paid for by Gilead Sciences.