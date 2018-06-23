Department spends taxpayers' millions on jazz and jols
24 June 2018 - 00:00
The Department of Arts and Culture has splurged more than R300-million on 35 "flagship" music festivals and jamborees such as the South African Music Awards in the past three years.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.