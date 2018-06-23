Zimbabwe
Home affairs hold-up makes Zimbabweans in SA 'illegal'
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Delays in processing Zimbabwe exemption permits is making life difficult for Zimbabweans living in South Africa.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.