Driving forward: huge investment as BMW Group SA starts producing the new X3

In February 2018, the 1,191,604th BMW 3 Series sedan rolled off the production line at Plant Rosslyn, north of Pretoria – the last time for that model.

“It feels like the end of an era,” said Plant Rosslyn director Stefan Huelsenberg. “When Plant Rosslyn started production of the first-generation 3 Series, we started our growth story – both with regard to increasing our production volumes and to creating jobs in our community and growing the family of the plant.”

And that’s not changing, even if the production line has. Following a massive R6.16-billion investment, Plant Rosslyn has switched from producing 3 Series sedans to all-new BMW X3 crossover sports activity vehicles (SAVs).

As a compact luxury SAV, the all-new BMW X3 is higher, longer and wider than the BMW 3 Series sedan – so Plant Rosslyn needed an extensive infrastructure overhaul to prepare for the production switch.