Cattle compensate Venda king in VBS gifts row
01 July 2018 - 00:06
Venda king Toni Ramabulana will receive a herd of cattle from the directors of the company that owns VBS Mutual Bank, as an apology for the "embarrassment caused to him" when his name was dragged into the bank's problems.
