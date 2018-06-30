Dead poet's society lives on in PE
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Poet Byron Armoed didn't live to see his work published. He was gunned down shortly before his favourite poem appeared in print.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.