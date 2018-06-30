Flicker of hope for Thai boys trapped in flooded cave
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Rescue divers reached several kilometres into a flooded cave in Thailand yesterday where 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped for a week, offering a flicker of hope in the harrowing search.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.