MDC Alliance to march to press poll demands
08 July 2018 - 00:00
MDC Alliance will take to the streets of Harare on Wednesday, seeking to put renewed pressure on the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of elections in three weeks
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.