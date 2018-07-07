Musk helps in Thai cave rescue
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Elon Musk, the South Africa-born billionaire entrepreneur, has sent engineers from his companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company, to Thailand to help with the rescue
