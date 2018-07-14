It's in Kevin's hands now, says Anderson's mom
15 July 2018 - 00:01
Barbara Anderson doesn't believe in lucky charms, but she will recite a private prayer before her son Kevin Anderson steps onto Wimbledon's centre court today in a bid to win the prestigious Grand Slam title.
