James Selfe under fire as new row splits DA
15 July 2018 - 00:04
DA federal council chair James Selfe has been accused of trying to curry favour with senior party members as he fights a possible attempt to dump him this weekend.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.