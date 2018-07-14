King Zwelithini's pet project could cost R1bn to complete
15 July 2018 - 00:06
An unfinished reed dance venue initiated by King Goodwill Zwelithini that has been plagued by cost overruns will end up with a price tag of R1-billion if completed.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.