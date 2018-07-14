Maths and science graduates may soon have to teach
Enforced community service proposed at schools that lack qualified teachers
15 July 2018 - 00:00
Enforced community service proposed at schools that lack qualified teachers
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.