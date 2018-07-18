Cape Town has scrapped its multi-billion rand plan to revitalise the Foreshore and resolve the problem of the city centre’s unfinished freeways.

City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo said on Wednesday the decision followed challenges to its decision in February to name Mitchell du Plessis Associates the preferred bidder for the project.

The company was one of six bidders whose proposals were evaluated by the City of Cape Town in a process that was mired in controversy.

Mbandazayo said several appeals and objections to its decision in February “contested the application of the evaluation criteria as set out in the request for proposals documentation”.

He added: “Having received legal advice‚ the city concluded that a lack of sufficient clarity in the request for proposals documentation rendered the evaluation criteria vague.

“Procurement processes must be compliant with the rule of law. There must be no doubt about the integrity of these processes and‚ as such‚ I have decided to cancel the request for proposals.

“Furthermore‚ the economic outlook for the country has become significantly weaker since the issuing of the request for proposals two years ago. This change‚ together with the additional burdens that the city‚ its ratepayers‚ and residents are facing at the moment‚ cannot be ignored.