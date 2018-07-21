News

Zimbabwe

It's neck and neck as Zimbabwe election nears

Opposition DA in South Africa offers its support to Chamisa in tight poll race

22 July 2018 - 00:02 By RAY NDLOVU

Opposition DA in South Africa offers its support to Chamisa in tight poll race

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town scraps R8-billion Foreshore project News
  2. Mandela's daughters take on dad's will in Qunu standoff News
  3. Cape Town scraps R8-billion Foreshore project News
  4. Hawks zero in on heist king News
  5. Insults fly as couple fight principal's expulsion bid News

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X