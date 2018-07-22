91-year-old man fights for the return of his grandfather's land

The story of a 91-year-old man who has been waging a battle for 49 years - more than half his life - to claim his ancestral home in Rustenburg made for a compelling hearing in North West this week. Dressed smartly in a blue suit and black faux-fur hat, Galatlhwe Isaac Mogale, leaning on his cane, spoke earnestly and passionately about his last-ditch attempt to find help in securing a 345ha chunk of farmland that belonged to his grandfather so that he, now a grandfather himself, can leave behind ...