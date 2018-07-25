Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1

The time has come. From Wednesday August 1, Times Select, South Africa’s first digital daily, will be available to subscribers only — along with a brand-new mobile app.

Since our launch in February this year, Times Select’s eclectic mix of stories, analysis and opinion in an easy-to-read format – and free to read until now – has attracted a loyal readership. Now we are taking the next step to ensure we can keep delivering your daily dose of essential journalism.

Free access and a gift

As we’ve promised since the closure of The Times newspaper last year, subscribers to the print edition of the Sunday Times will have free access to Times Select.

But we also have a thank-you gift for loyal Times Select readers who are not Sunday Times subscribers: your first month after the launch of the paywall will still be free. Keep an eye on your inbox for an e-mail from us.

What will it cost?

Unlimited access to Times Select (including the app) and the Sunday Times website and e-edition (a digital replica of the printed newspaper) will cost R80 per month . That’s only R2.70 per day, plus your first month (or your second, in the case of loyal Times Select readers who will enjoy a bonus month) will cost only R20.

Unlimited access to Times Select and the Sunday Times website and e-edition, along with the print edition of the Sunday Times delivered to your door, will cost R89 per month .

. We will also include a day pass costing R10 for 24 hours’ access to Times Select only.

What do you get for your money?

Trusted, in-depth journalism produced by the Sunday Times editorial team.

Daily columns from your favourite writers, including Justice Malala, Tom Eaton, Tony Leon, Andile Ndlovu, Jonathan Jansen, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Wendy Knowler and Ranjeni Munusamy.

Exclusive content from The Daily Telegraph in the UK.

SA’s first digital interactive crosswords.

How do you pay?

Our payment page will be live from August 1, and you will be able to choose a subscription option and pay by credit card.

In the meantime, if you have not yet registered on Times Select, click here to do it now – it’s quick and easy. If you’re a Sunday Times print subscriber, sign up with the same e-mail you shared with us before so we can match your account.

If you’ve already registered using a different e-mail address, you can register again with your other e-mail address, which will link to your print subscription, or contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@timeslive.co.za for assistance.

How to keep up to date with Times Select