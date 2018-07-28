Education
Geology rocks, and we've got the mountains to prove it
29 July 2018 - 00:00
The University of Mpumalanga plans to encourage more students to study geology after the Makhonjwa mountains in Barberton were declared a world heritage site this month. The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Thoko Mayekiso, confirmed the course would be offered as a major in the BSc degree from next year.
