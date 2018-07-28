Education
Judy Dlamini: I bring my passion for education
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Judy Dlamini believes a chancellor's role at a university is to link the various stakeholders of the institution because it "doesn't exist as an island".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.