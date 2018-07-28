KZN hospital chief rakes in lucrative overtime
A hospital CEO in northern KwaZulu-Natal - who earns an annual salary of more than R1.5-million - has been pocketing R47,000 a month in overtime at a neighbouring facility. Every month between August 1 2017 and April this year, Dr Bright Madlala took home R46,688.88 for working in the obstetrics unit of Queen Nandi Regional Hospital, just a few hundred metres down the road.
