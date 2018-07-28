Putting loyalty first: 'presumed innocent' is ticket to election in ANC
29 July 2018 - 00:03
The election of disgraced politicians to ANC leadership structures has provoked public outrage and cast unwelcome light on the party's embrace of problematic public figures as it tries to shake off the state capture debacle.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.