The Putin pantomime: Russian president took centre-stage at Brics summit
Some of the most powerful leaders in the world came to Sandton for the Brics summit. Then there was Cyril, who survived his first test in the big league
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Some of the most powerful leaders in the world came to Sandton for the Brics summit. Then there was Cyril, who survived his first test in the big league
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.