Adding the 'X' to Roblox: Kids game is no longer safe
Sex predators infiltrate hit online game for kids
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Sex predators infiltrate hit online game for kids
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.