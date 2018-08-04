Women's month
Doctor battled Aids denialism to save many lives
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Protecting babies against HIV and advancing the search for an Aids vaccine are among the ground-breaking contributions that Professor Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, has made to medical clinical research.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.