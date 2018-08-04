Half-a-million splurged on ministers' braai areas
05 August 2018 - 00:03
The department of public works spent R30m on five homes for ministers in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town without following open tender processes - fitting three of them with braai areas costing half a million rands.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.