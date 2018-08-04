Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe's security man now a Zanu-PF MP
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Former president Robert Mugabe's personal security man, Albert Nguluvhe, who was almost killed by the military during Operation Restore Legacy in November, has been elected a Zanu-PF MP.
