Women's month

Young civil engineer holding her own on African hydropower sites

Saskiya Mackraj, 25, may be a fan of skyscraper heels - but she also constructs the high-rise buildings. "Being a young black woman with dreams to make a name for myself in the unlikely industry of civil engineering, I've faced many challenges, judgment and scepticism in my career," she said. A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate, Mackraj has worked on hydropower systems and designed billions of rands worth of infrastructure throughout Africa, in countries such as Rwanda, Swaziland, Uganda, Tan...